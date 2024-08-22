Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Tvs Jupiter 110 Launched With New Design And Features At This Price

2024 TVS Jupiter 110 launched with new design and features at this price

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 22 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM
Follow us on:
  • 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 will be offered in four different variants and new colour options.
2024 TVS Jupiter 110 comes with an all-new sharp-looking design.

TVS Jupiter has been one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market since it was first launched back in 2013. It is the only scooter that has ever managed to give some competition to the Honda Activa. Now, the new generation of the TVS Jupiter has been launched in the Indian market. The prices start at 73,700 ex-showroom.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: All new design

The biggest highlight of the new Jupiter is its design. It looks striking and sharp. There is an all-new front apron along with an LED light bar that integrates the turn indicators. There is a new LED headlamp along with new colour schemes as well. On the sides, there are sharp lines and at the rear, there is a slim LED tail lamp with integrated turn indicators. TVS has given special attention to the gloss black plastic that they are using to ensure that it does not scratch easily. Moreover, TVS says that the seat is now largest in the segment and it continues to come with metal body panels.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Revised engine

The engine on the 2024 TVS Jupiter is now a 113.3 cc unit that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.91 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It continues to come with a CVT automatic transmission. However, what is new is the electric assist which boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes in handy when moving from a standstill or while overtaking. The top speed of the Jupiter 110 is 82 kmph.

Also Read : TVS Motor plans to expand EV sales in global markets

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
TVS Jupiter
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 73,340 - 89,748
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
TVS Jupiter 110
₹77,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
TVS Jupiter 125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon57.27 kmpl
₹ 76,000 - 96,855
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹ 74,999 - 2.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Deltic M Plus
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 65,490 - 90,990
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹85,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: New features

TVS Motor Company is known to offer a lot of features with their products and the new Jupiter 110 is no different. It comes with underseat storage that can store two helmets, a USB port to charge mobile devices, an external fuel filler cap and LED lighting. There is also a new digital instrument cluster on offer that comes with Bluetooth connectivity with application support. TVS has also added an Emergency Stop Signal, auto-cut turn indicators, Distance to empty, voice commands, hazard lamps and follow-me headlamps.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2024, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Jupiter
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS