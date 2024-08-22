2024 TVS Jupiter 110 launched with new design and features at this price

TVS Jupiter has been one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market since it was first launched back in 2013. It is the only scooter that has ever managed to give some competition to the Honda Activa. Now, the new generation of the TVS Jupiter has been launched in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹73,700 ex-showroom.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: All new design

The biggest highlight of the new Jupiter is its design. It looks striking and sharp. There is an all-new front apron along with an LED light bar that integrates the turn indicators. There is a new LED headlamp along with new colour schemes as well. On the sides, there are sharp lines and at the rear, there is a slim LED tail lamp with integrated turn indicators. TVS has given special attention to the gloss black plastic that they are using to ensure that it does not scratch easily. Moreover, TVS says that the seat is now largest in the segment and it continues to come with metal body panels.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Revised engine

The engine on the 2024 TVS Jupiter is now a 113.3 cc unit that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 7.91 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It continues to come with a CVT automatic transmission. However, what is new is the electric assist which boosts the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes in handy when moving from a standstill or while overtaking. The top speed of the Jupiter 110 is 82 kmph.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: New features

TVS Motor Company is known to offer a lot of features with their products and the new Jupiter 110 is no different. It comes with underseat storage that can store two helmets, a USB port to charge mobile devices, an external fuel filler cap and LED lighting. There is also a new digital instrument cluster on offer that comes with Bluetooth connectivity with application support. TVS has also added an Emergency Stop Signal, auto-cut turn indicators, Distance to empty, voice commands, hazard lamps and follow-me headlamps.

