The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets winglets in a bid to make the motorcycle more potent on the racetrack.

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated Apache RR 310 with a host of feature additions including winglets for the 2024 model year. The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from ₹2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to ₹2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at ₹2.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.