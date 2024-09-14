2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launch soon: What to expect?

TVS Motor Company will be introducing the updated Apache RR 310 soon. The brand’s flagship full-faired offering has seen consistent upgrades over the years and the latest iteration is set to arrive on September 16, 2024, and is expected to bring some major changes including more power, new colours and graphics and more. Notably, most of these changes will come from the new TVS Apache RTR 310 introduced last year. Here’s what to expect from the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: More Powerful Motor

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get the new engine from the Apache RTR 310. This is likely to include a new forged piston along with several other internals to make more power. The current model makes about 33 bhp, while the new Apache RTR 310 makes about 35 bhp. It needs to be seen if the two-wheeler maker pushes the bar further and packs more power from the updated motor.

The upcoming TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to arrive with styling updates

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: New Electronics

TVS is likely to bring more features including a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control and possibly the cooled seat from the Apache RTR 310. The digital console will see updates as well, along with improved riding modes and more on the new Apache RR 310. The electronics could witness improvements over the ones on the RTR 310.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: New Styling & Colours

The Apache RR 310 has been largely the same in design since it first arrived in 2017. The bike maker could bring styling updates to the 2024 iteration above and beyond the new colour options and graphics.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Prices

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 is likely to get an update on its pricing when it arrives next week. The manufacturer could also bring improvements to its Build To Order (BTO) program, bringing more dynamic changes to the motorcycle. The current model is priced between ₹2.50 lakh, going up to ₹2.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect to see a marginal increment in prices.

