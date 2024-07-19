2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 launched with new colours, priced at 92,000

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2024 Avenis 125 with new colour options for the new model year. The 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 is now available in four new paint options - Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2/Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black & Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Glacier White. Prices for the updated Avenis remain unchanged starting at ₹92,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 New Colours

The new paint options on the 2024 Suzuki Avenis are complemented with new body graphics as well. The new graphics bring a fresh look to the sporty scooter, especially with the bold ‘Suzuki’ lettering on the side panels. The revision also comes right in time for the festive season and alongside the new colour options introduced on the Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 recently.

The 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 retains the same mechanicals including the 124.3 cc motor with 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT unit

Speaking about the new colours, Kenichi Umeda - Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “The Suzuki Avenis has been well received by young Indian riders for its stylish mobility solutions. With its fresh and updated look, the 2024 Suzuki Avenis is expected to appeal GenZ riders who seek both excitement and convenience in their daily commute. We believe that this launch will meet customer expectations and enhance the urban riding experience with its blend of style, technology, and performance."

2024 Suzuki Avenis Specifications

The Suzuki Avenis shares its underpinnings with the Access 125, which is the segment leader. Power comes from the tried and tested 124.3 cc all-aluminium single-cylinder, four-stroke engine tuned for 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor gets Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) and fuel injection that promises high efficiency and reliability.

Other hardware components include telescopic front forks and a single shock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a disc (front) and drum (rear) brake setup with comb-braking. The Avenis rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels. It has a storage capacity of 21. 8 litres.

The 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 competes with the Honda Grazia, Aprilia SR125, TVS NTorq and the likes

2024 Suzuki Avenis Features

The Avenis differentiates itself with sporty styling. Sharp lines, an aggressively styled front apron and an LED headlamp give the model a different look. It also comes with a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The latter brings tech like turn-by-turn navigation, estimated time of arrival, information on parking lots, fuel stations, convenience stores and more. The console will also give calls, SMS, and WhatsApp alerts.

The Suzuki Avenis 125 competes with the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR125, and Honda Grazia in the segment.

