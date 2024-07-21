2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Variants explained

Royal Enfield has unveiled its latest offering, the Guerrilla 450, a street-focused motorcycle designed to captivate urban riders. Sharing its DNA with the adventure-oriented Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts a distinct character and styling. Powered by a 452cc, liquid-cooled engine, it aims to deliver a blend of performance and refinement. With the Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield aims to attract a younger, more dynamic customer base while staying true to its classic heritage.

Available in three variants - Analogue, Dash, and Flash - the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 caters to diverse rider preferences. While the Analogue keeps things simple, the Dash and Flash models introduce more modern elements. Priced competitively at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 aims to disrupt the mid-sized motorcycle segment. All three variants get a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 rides on 17-inch wheels.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Analogue

The entry-point to the Royal Guerrilla 450 lineup, the Analogue variant is priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). While it shares the core components with the other variants, it distinguishes itself with a simpler instrument cluster.

Borrowing the semi-digital unit from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, it lacks bluetooth connectivity. To compensate, riders can opt for the additional Tripper Navigation pod for turn-by-turn directions. Available in Smoke Silver and Playa Black, the Analogue offers a no-frills approach to the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 experience.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Dash

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash offers a more technologically advanced package compared to the base Analogue variant. Its standout feature is the TFT instrument cluster, identical to the one found on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

This modern display provides smartphone connectivity, including navigation through Google Maps, elevating the riding experience. Priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Dash comes in two colour options: Playa Black and the dual-tone Gold Dip.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Flash

Positioned as the pinnacle of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 range, the Flash commands a premium of ₹15,000 over the Dash variant. While it shares the same TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash truly distinguishes itself with its exclusive colour palette.

Buyers can choose between the striking triple-tone Yellow Ribbon or the sophisticated dual-tone Brava Blue. These distinctive colour options, combined with the bike's overall design, aim to create a strong visual impact.

