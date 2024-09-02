2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Which retro motorcycle to choose

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular retro-themed motorcycles in its category. The motorcycle has received a significant update last month , in which the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has adopted new colour themes and a plethora of new features. Right ahead of the upcoming festive season, the two-wheeler giant is expecting to see register sales boost for the Classic 350 with this updated version.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a revised colour pallet and feature list, while mechanically it remains same. The motorcycle competes wi

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, with its updated iteration has revamped the competition with Jawa 350 and Honda CB350. Here is how the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 350 stand against each other.

Also Read : New Royal Enfield Classic 350 booking and test rides begin

Specifications Comparison Royal Enfield Classic 350 Jawa 350 Engine 349.34 cc 334.0 cc Transmission Manual Manual Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Check detailed comparison

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Price

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five different variants - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Chrome, the motorcycle comes with a wide range of colour options. On the other hand, the Jawa 350 comes available in four different variants and priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Cleary, the two retro-themed 350 cc motorcycles are priced very competitively against each other.

Watch: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: See what has changed

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Specification

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes powered by the 349 cc J Series single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. Meanwhile, powering the Jawa 350 is a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine produces 22.26 bhp power and 28.1 Nm torque. The Jawa 350 returns slightly better power and torque output compared to the Classic 350.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Brake and suspension

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a 300 mm front disc brake and a 270 mm rear disc, paired with dual channel ABS. This motorcycle gets 41 mm front forks along with twin rear shock absorbers featuring a six-step adjustable preload. The Classic 350 boasts a ground clearance of 170 mm, a seat height of 805 mm, and a 13-litre fuel tank.

On the other hand, the Jawa 350 is equipped with a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. On the suspension front, it gets 35 mm front forks along with twin gas-filled rear shock absorbers with a five-step adjustable preload. It offers a saddle height of 790 mm, a ground clearance of 178 mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 13.2 litres.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: