2024 KTM 250 Duke launched in India at 2.41 lakh. Key updates you should know

KTM recently launched the 2024 250 Duke in India at ₹2.41 lakh (ex-showroom) , with a plethora of functional and visual updates. The updated iteration of the quarter-litre naked streetfighter comes priced a bit higher than its predecessor.

Over the last couple of years, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has grabbed a lot of attention and a significant chunk of market share in the premium motorcycle segment in India. Local manufacturing and rising demand for premium motorcycles from young generation buyers have been fuelling the sales of KTM bikes. The two-wheeler manufacturer hopes the newly launched 2024 KTM 250 Duke will help the OEM to continue this momentum.

Here are the key updates of the 2024 KTM 250 Duke.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Design and colours

The new KTM 250 Duke comes featuring an updated front profile. It gets boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, influenced by the KTM 390 Duke. Besides this, the naked streetfighter motorcycle remains unchanged visually. The new KTM 250 Duke is available in three different colour options – Atlantic Blue, Electronic Orange, and Ceramic White.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: New colour TFT display

The new KTM 250 Duke comes sporting a new 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display for the instrument cluster, which is borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke. The instrument cluster comes with new graphics and has features such as smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, headset connection and more. The headset can be paired with the instrument cluster via the KTM Connect app.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Updated switchgear

The switchgear of the 2024 KTM 250 Duke too has been updated. It comes with a new four-way menu switch layout, which allows the rider to access various controls of the TFT screen. Like several other components, this switchgear too has been borrowed from the bigger sibling 390 Duke.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Ride modes

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke comes with two ride modes, which the rider can select as per his or her preference. These ride modes are Street and Track. The rider can easily toggle between these two modes via the TFT screen. In Track mode, the TFT screen's graphics are transformed into a more race-focused version. It shows the enlarged rev counter, lap timer, and preferred rider aid settings.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Powertrain

Powering the updated iteration of the KTM 250 Duke is the same 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the older model. This power mill is capable of churning out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.

