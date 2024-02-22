Copyright © HT Media Limited
2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At 9.29 Lakh. Check What's New

2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 22 Feb 2024, 12:48 PM
  • For 2024, Kawasaki has not made any changes to the Z900.
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.

Kawasaki India has launched the 2024 Z900 in the Indian market. It is now priced at 9.29 lakh ex-showroom, which is a premium of 9,000 over the 2023 model. It will be sold in two colour schemes - Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey. Kawasaki has not made any changes to the motorcycle cosmetically or mechanically.

Powering the 2024 Z900 is the same 948 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that has an inline configuration. It puts out 123.6 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

There are two power modes on offer - Full and Low. In Low power mode, the power delivery is limited to 55 per cent of full power. This helps in making the motorcycle more manageable by reducing the power and throttle response.

Kawasaki also offers traction control that cuts off power when traction loss is detected. There are four riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. In Rider, manual settings can be applied. All of this can be done through the TFT screen that works as the dashboard. There is also connectivity on offer through the Rideology application. Kawasaki is also offering all LED lighting.

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control.

The frame on duty is a trellis unit that is made up of high-tensile steel. It is suspended by 41 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 120 mm of travel in the front and 140 mm at the rear. Both suspension units are adjustable for rebound damping and preload. Braking duties are being performed by twin 300 mm discs in the front and a 250 mm disc at the rear.

