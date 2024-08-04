2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite launched in India, priced at Rs…

Indian Motorcycles has recently launched a limited edition run of the Roadmaster tourer in India and it is available for a sky-high ex-showroom price of ₹71.82 lakh. Production of the Roadmaster Elite is limited to just 350 units worldwide, and it will be one of the most expensive motorcycles in India. Established in 1901, Indian Motorcycle is an American motorcycle brand that offers select models in India, such as the Indian Scout and the Chieftain.

The Indian Roadmaster Elite is available in a single, tri-tone paint scheme that has been brought out to pay tribute to the iconic Indian Motorcycle Red colour from 1904. This paint scheme features a base Red Candy colour that has been layered with Dark Red and Black Candy. The motorcycle further features hand painted Championship Gold pinstripes and the manufacturer has said that it takes over 24 hours to complete the paint job. Aside from this exclusive colour, the Roadmaster Elite is dressed up with distinctive Elite badging along with an individually numbered centre console.

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite: Key features of the hard-core tourer

The console of the Indian Roadmaster Elite features a seven-inch digital display that provides GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, cruise control, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Indian Roadmaster Elite runs on a Thunderstroke 1,890cc air-cooled engine that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch. With this V-Twin unit, the tourer pushes out 170 Nm of peak torque at 2,900 rpm. Front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock fulfil suspension duties, while the tourer rides on dual disc brakes in the front and a single disc brake in the rear.

The Roadmaster Elite is further fitted with LED headlights and auxiliary LED lights on the saddlebags. It comes with a Powerband Audio sound system with 12 speakers located in the front fairing, saddlebags, and on the trunk, and these feature underglow lighting as well. As for the trunk and saddlebags, each storage unit is weatherproof and features remote-locking from the console or keyfob.

The console itself features a seven-inch digital display that provides GPS navigation functionality along with cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and other features. With RIDE COMMAND+, the display unlocks features such as Apple CarPlay, Bike Locator, and Bike Health. The Roadmaster Elite features heated and cooled seats for both the rider and the passenger, settings for which can be adjusted through controls on the seats themselves or the console. The tourer further provides features such as heated grips, ABS, passenger armrests and floorboards, and keyless ignition.

