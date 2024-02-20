2024 Honda NX400 adventure motorcycle launched in Japan, rivals RE Himalayan 450

Honda has launched the 2024 NX400 in Japan, bringing new features to the adventure tourer. The Honda NX400 is positioned below the Honda NX500, also on sale in India and brings key updates to the ADV for the Japanese market. Both the NX400 and NX500 are visually similar-looking motorcycles with the big change being the engine displacement.

The 2024 Honda NX400 comes with key updates including Honda Selectable Torque Control or traction control, along with a 5-inch TFT display for the instrument console. The unit also gets Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, along with music and navigation display. The features bring the model up to speed in the segment against its rivals.

The 2024 Honda NX400's 399 cc parallel-twin engine develops 45.4 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

2024 Honda NX400: Specifications

Power on the 2024 Honda NX400 comes from the 399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that develops 45.4 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike gets USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Visually, the 2024 Honda NX400 gets the sharply-styled LED headlamp and a tall fairing inspired by Dakar motorcycles. The model rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, while the raised handlebar ensures a comfortable riding posture on long rides.

2024 Honda NX400: Price

The new Honda NX400 is priced from 891,000 Yen (approx. Rs. 4.93 lakh) in Japan and will take on a host of offerings including the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The latter is yet to be launched in Japan and is expected to arrive later this year.

That said, the chances of the 2024 Honda NX400 arriving in India are slim. The NX500 is positioned in the middleweight space and the NX400 won’t arrive with a big price difference. Meanwhile, Honda is reportedly working on an adventure motorcycle for India based on the CB350. While details are scarce about the bike, the motorcycle is expected to arrive soon and will take on a host of ADVs in the 350-500 cc space.

