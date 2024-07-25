2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched with major upgrades, priced from 1.39 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V bringing a host of big and small upgrades to the sports commuter. The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced from ₹138,500, going up to ₹139,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the new colour. It is now available in a single fully loaded variant called ‘Premium’. It’s also now ₹4,000 more expensive than the last known price of the Xtreme 160R 4V and comes with a host of feature upgrades and a new colour option.

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is about ₹4,000 more expensive and now arrives in a single fully loaded variant with dual-channel ABS, panic brake alert

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: New Colour

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V remains the same design but the bike gets a new Kevlar Brown paint scheme finished in black and bronze. The bike sports new body graphics while the existing colours - Neon Shooting Star and Matte Slate Black - have been carried over.

Also Read : Hero plans to launch more affordable Vida electric scooters in FY25.

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a segment-first panic brake alert, along with a drag timer and even a new console for better clarity

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Features

Big changes on the 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V include dual-channel ABS, a segment-first panic brake alert, and a drag timer that records the 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile (0-402 metres) sprints. The MY2024 Xtreme 160R 4V switches to a single-piece seat that’s flatter and significantly lowered in height for better pillion comfort. The predecessor was available with split seats. Notably, the Xtreme 160R two-valve was always available with a single seat.

The MY2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V also comes with a new speedometer with 300 per cent enhanced brightness for better clarity, while the taillight design is new and gets a more prominent H-motif as seen on the newer Hero models.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Engine

Power continues to come from the familiar 163.2 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine tuned for 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets USD forks at the front with a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

First Published Date: