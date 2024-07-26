2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: 5 things to know

Hero MotoCorp recently updated its Xtreme 160R 4V in the Indian market. The 160 cc segment has become quite popular in the past few years. Instead of buying a Hero MotoCorp, Xtreme 160R 4Vtraditional 150 cc commuter, people are moving towards sporty commuters that have some road presence and performance as well. This is where the Xtreme 160R 4V fits perfectly. So, here are five things that one should know about the new Xtreme 160R 4V.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Updated graphics and new colour scheme

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V retains its original design, but now comes with a fresh Kevlar Brown paint scheme complemented by black and bronze accents. The bike also features new body graphics, while keeping the previous color options - Neon Shooting Star and Matte Slate Black - unchanged.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: New features

The 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V has undergone significant updates, such as the addition of dual-channel ABS, a panic brake alert system, and a drag timer that measures acceleration from 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile sprints. Additionally, the latest model features a single-piece seat that is flatter and lower for improved pillion comfort, a departure from the split seats found on the previous version.

It is worth noting that the Xtreme 160R two-valve variant has always been equipped with a single seat. The MY2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V also boasts a new speedometer with 300% increased brightness for enhanced visibility, along with a redesigned taillight that showcases a more prominent H-motif similar to other recent Hero models.

Also Read : 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched with major upgrades, priced from ₹1.39 lakh

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: No mechanical changes

The power output is derived from the well-known 163.2 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine, which has been optimized to produce 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Hardware

The motorcycle is equipped with USD forks in the front and a preload adjustable monoshock in the rear, and braking power is provided by disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced from ₹1,38,500, going up to ₹1,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the new colour. So, the price has been increased by ₹4,000. It is now available in a single fully loaded variant called ‘Premium’.

First Published Date: