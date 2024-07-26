Copyright © HT Media Limited
2024 Ducati Panigale V4 Makes Global Debut. Check What's Changed

2024 Ducati Panigale V4 makes global debut. Check what's changed

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 11:42 AM
  • Ducati Panigale V4 does not get any changes to the engine. It continues to come with a 1,103cc, V4 engine which Ducati calls Desmosedici Stradale.
The 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 looks sleeker, thanks to the new headlamp setup and fairing.

Ducati has unveiled the new Panigale V4 in the global market. The motorcycle has gone through some serious enhancements when compared to the previous generation. The 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 will arrive in September 2024 in the global markets. The manufacturer will bring the new Panigale V4 to the Indian market as well. However, a timeline is not known as of now. It can be expected that the 2024 Panigale V4 will go on sale in India by the end of this year or by early next year.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 11:42 AM IST
