2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure launched starting at 13.75 lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure in the Indian market. The two share similar blood but the Adventure variant is more touring focused whereas the normal F 900 GS focuses on being a more off-road edition of the two. These motorcycles are placed between the GS 850 and GS 1200 models.

BMW's F 900 GS and Adventure models launch in India with a focus on off-road and touring capabilities. They feature a 895 cc engine, new safety tech,

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, described the new models as “perfect enduros" designed for adventure and off-road riding. He emphasized that both motorcycles combine great off-road capabilities with touring features, carrying forward BMW’s famous GS-DNA. Both these bikes will be available in the country through the CBU route.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Engine

The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure both use an 895 cc, two-cylinder, inline engine. This unit puts out 103 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. When compared, the current F 900 GS puts out 85 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 91 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Design

Both bikes include new tank side panels, radiator trims and frame designs, providing a more compact look. The slimmer plastic fuel tank makes the bikes more ergonomic, especially for off-road riding.

The F 900 GS has a higher handlebar (15 mm higher than outgoing model) and lower footrests (20 mm lower than the outgoing model), making it more comfortable for standing up during off-road riding. The Adventure variant is built for long-distance touring with a focus on comfort and durability. The F 900 GS now gets a weight reduction of 14 kg.

Furthermore, the F 900 GS features a new headlamp unit equipped with LEDs which offer a wider low-beam throw.

The F 900 GS series motorcycles get USD front shock absorbers, heated grips, cruise control and a 3 year warranty as a part of the overall package.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Features

The F 900 GS series get a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen providing all information including navigation and music access. The latest GS models come equipped with two standard riding modes: Rain and Road.

Additionally, they include Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized ABS Pro, and a dynamic brake light. BMW offers an optional "riding modes Pro" feature, enabling the rider to manage engine drag torque control and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).

Also Read : Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Colours

There are also new colours available for the motorbikes. The F 900 GS is available in Sao Paulo Yellow and a sporty GS Trophy variant in Lightwhite and Racing Blue metallic. The F 900 GS Adventure now comes in Black Storm metallic and White Aluminium matte.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Price

The new BMW F 900 GS is priced at ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the BMW F 900 GS Adventure will set you back ₹14.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: