2024 BMW C 400 GT breaks cover, India launch likely soon: Key facts to know

BMW Motorrad has uncovered the 2024 BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter globally, which comes with a host of updates. The changes made to the BMW C 400 GT range from visual appearance to feature list. The German luxury two-wheeler giant is expected to bring the maxi-scooter to the Indian market, which will replace the current BMW C 400 GT in the country, which is available at a price tag of ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the updated iteration of the maxi-scooter to come commanding a premium over the current model.

Here are some key facts about the new BMW C 400 GT.

2024 BMW C 400 GT: Design and features

The updated iteration of BMW C 400 GT comes wearing a fresh set of colours and body graphics that make it visually distinctive from the outgoing model. The side panels of the maxi-scooter get a big GT decal, with the front apron featuring a neat set of stripes running across the length of the vehicle. The white-coloured BMW C 400 GT comes with contrasting light gold wheels. The updated version of the maxi-scooter comes pretty feature-packed. It gets an LED lighting package and a colour TFT touchscreen infotainment display.

2024 BMW C 400 GT: More storage

The 2024 BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter comes with a three-litre capacity additional boot space, which adds to the already large under-seat storage. Additionally, the BMW C 400 GT comes with a 12-litre pocket at the front.

2024 BMW C 400 GT: Power source

The BMW C 400 GT comes powered by the same powertrain as the outgoing model. Powering the maxi-scooter is a 350 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a CVT. This engine churns out 34 bhp peak power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of maximum torque at 5,750 rpm.

2024 BMW C 400 GT: Safety

BMW Motorrad has improved the safety quotient of the C 400 GT maxi-scooter by providing standard lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. The scooter sports twin disc brakes at the front.

