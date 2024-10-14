Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Bmw C 400 Gt Breaks Cover, India Launch Likely Soon: Key Facts To Know

2024 BMW C 400 GT breaks cover, India launch likely soon: Key facts to know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Oct 2024, 11:01 AM
Follow us on:
  • The BMW C 400 GT has received a few updates, mainly on the cosmetic and feature front.
The BMW C 400 GT has received a few updates, mainly on the cosmetic and feature front.

BMW Motorrad has uncovered the 2024 BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter globally, which comes with a host of updates. The changes made to the BMW C 400 GT range from visual appearance to feature list. The German luxury two-wheeler giant is expected to bring the maxi-scooter to the Indian market, which will replace the current BMW C 400 GT in the country, which is available at a price tag of 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the updated iteration of the maxi-scooter to come commanding a premium over the current model.

Here are some key facts about the new BMW C 400 GT.

2024 BMW C 400 GT: Design and features

The updated iteration of BMW C 400 GT comes wearing a fresh set of colours and body graphics that make it visually distinctive from the outgoing model. The side panels of the maxi-scooter get a big GT decal, with the front apron featuring a neat set of stripes running across the length of the vehicle. The white-coloured BMW C 400 GT comes with contrasting light gold wheels. The updated version of the maxi-scooter comes pretty feature-packed. It gets an LED lighting package and a colour TFT touchscreen infotainment display.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes and scooters in India

2024 BMW C 400 GT: More storage

The 2024 BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter comes with a three-litre capacity additional boot space, which adds to the already large under-seat storage. Additionally, the BMW C 400 GT comes with a 12-litre pocket at the front.

2024 BMW C 400 GT: Power source

The BMW C 400 GT comes powered by the same powertrain as the outgoing model. Powering the maxi-scooter is a 350 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a CVT. This engine churns out 34 bhp peak power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of maximum torque at 5,750 rpm.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
BMW C 400 GT
Engine Icon350 cc Mileage Icon28.6 kmpl
₹ 11.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Benelli 502 C
Engine Icon500.0 cc Mileage Icon26.52 kmpl
₹ 5.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon28.0 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400
₹ 2.20 - 2.10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

2024 BMW C 400 GT: Safety

BMW Motorrad has improved the safety quotient of the C 400 GT maxi-scooter by providing standard lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. The scooter sports twin disc brakes at the front.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2024, 11:01 AM IST
TAGS: BMW C 400 GT BMW C 400 GT BMW Motorrad
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS