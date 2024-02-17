2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 unveiled, gets LED headlamp & digital cluster

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the 2024 Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for the Indian market. The brand has not unveiled the pricing for the new Pulsars but expects them to be priced slightly higher than the current models. Both the NS Pulsars have been doing decent numbers in terms of sales despite being around for years. With the new update, Bajaj has given Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 features that people have been asking for a long time.

The 2024 versions of the motorcycles will come with an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps. Since the beginning, the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 boasted a halogen headlamp which made the motorcycles less modern than their rivals. However, that should be sorted with the new updated lighting setup.

The other change that Bajaj Auto has made is the new digital instrument cluster that first made its debut on the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150. The new digital instrument cluster will come with a blacked-out instrument cluster that can be controlled via a button on the left switch gear. The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.

Unfortunately, the analogue tachometer is now gone and is replaced by a new digital unit that is placed horizontally. Also, the rider will be able to accept and reject calls while riding the motorcycle. There would be a Bajaj Ride Connect application that would be used to connect the motorcycle and mobile phone. Apart from this, there is a new USB port that can be used to charge mobile devices.

First Published Date: