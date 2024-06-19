2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights

HT Auto
  • For 2024, Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets feature additions and few cosmetic changes. There are no mechanical changes.
Bajaj Pulsar 150
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
Bajaj Pulsar 150
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm

The Pulsar 150 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian market. For several years, it has not received any substantial update. But still the Pulsar managed to sell in decent units, that's how strong the ‘Pulsar’ moniker is. However, now Bajaj Auto has decided to finally change few things of the motorcycle. Here are few top highlights of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Cosmetic updates

The basic design of the Pulsar 150 has been retained once again. However, there are new graphics to freshen up the look of the motorcycle. There are new graphics on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and shrouds, and the tail section as well. There are no changes to the body panels of the 2024 Pulsar 150.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Feature additions

