2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Cosmetic updates

The basic design of the Pulsar 150 has been retained once again. However, there are new graphics to freshen up the look of the motorcycle. There are new graphics on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and shrouds, and the tail section as well. There are no changes to the body panels of the 2024 Pulsar 150.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Feature additions

Bajaj has added features to the Pulsar 150. It now comes with a new digital instrument cluster. It is the same unit that made its debut on the Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160. The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.

To cycle through the information, there is a new switchgear on the left side. Also, the rider will be able to accept and reject calls while riding the motorcycle. There would be a Bajaj Ride Connect application that would be used to connect the motorcycle and mobile phone. So, this means the cluster also gets Bluetooth connectivity.

The lighting elements are still halogens except the tail lamp which uses LED elements. There is an anti-lock braking system on offer.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Hardware

Bajaj uses a double cradle frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. There are 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in tubeless tyres. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front and a disc or a drum at the rear.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Engine

Powering the Pulsar 150 is a 149.5 cc engine that produces 13.8 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price

The price of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at ₹1.13 lakh ex-showroom.e new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.

To cycle through the information, there is a new switchgear on the left side. Also, the rider will be able to accept and reject calls while riding the motorcycle. There would be a Bajaj Ride Connect application that would be used to connect the motorcycle and mobile phone. So, this means the cluster also gets Bluetooth connectivity.

The lighting elements are still halogens except the tail lamp which uses LED elements. There is anti-lock braking system on offer.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Hardware

Bajaj uses a double cradle frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. There are 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in tubeless tyres. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front and a disc or a drum at the rear.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Engine

Powering the Pulsar 150 is a 149.5 cc engine that produces 13.8 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price

The prices of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts at ₹1.13 lakh ex-showroom.

