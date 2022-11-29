HT Auto
2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched at 1.31 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched a new special edition of the Apache RTR 160 4V. It is priced at 1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now available at all authorized dealerships. The Apache RTR 160 4V gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the standard Apache RTR 160 4V. It also gets some new first-in-segment features. The motorcycle will be sold in a Matte Black Special Edition paint scheme and a new Pearl White colour that joins the line-up.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2022, 16:03 PM
The Special Edition of the Apache RTR 160 4V will be sold in two colour options.
There are also other cosmetic changes such as alloy wheels finished in red and black. The seat is finished in black and red. Moreover, it gets a new pattern. There are also adjustable brake and clutch levers which are first-in-segment.

In terms of mechanical changes, the Apache RTR 160 4V comes with a new exhaust. TVS calls it ‘Bullpup Exhaust’ and it is supposed to sound better. It also helps in saving weight by 1 kg.

The engine remains the same. So, it is a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that gets fuel injection. It puts out a best-in-class power output of 17.30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

There are three riding modes on offer - Urban, Sport and Rain. IN Urban and Rain mode, the top speed is limited to 103 kmph whereas, in Sport mode, the top speed is increased to 114 kmph. TVS is also offering SmartXonnect which is Bluetooth connectivity. The instrument cluster can also show a gear shift indicator apart from other usual information. The LED headlamp has been updated with a new LED Daytime Running Lamp.

Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 270 mm petal disc in the front and a 200 mm petal disc at the rear. The double cradle frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

 

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TVS
