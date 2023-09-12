2023 KTM 390 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 310: Price and specification comparison

KTM launched the updated version of the 390 Duke in India at ₹3.11 lakh (ex-showroom) on September 11. The updated iteration of the high-performance naked streetfighter comes featuring a host of updates. It gets a revamped design without hurting the basic silhouette of the bike, while on the mechanical front too, the motorcycle has received a host of updates.

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke comes as a popular model in the 300-400 cc segment in the Indian market. Over the last few years, several two-wheeler manufacturers have launched their respective products in this segment. Hence, it won't be an easy task for the 2023 KTM 390 Duke to grab a sizeable share of the market pie. The launch of this bike comes on the heels of the introduction of the TVS Apache RTR 310, which is another naked streetfighter and the latest product from the homegrown two-wheeler brand. The latest model from the highly popular Apache series too is expected to challenge the new KTM 390 Duke.

Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2023 KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310.

2023 KTM 390 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 310: Price

The all-new 2023 KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available for booking across India at an amount of ₹4,499. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is available at a starting price of ₹2.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 KTM 390 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 310: Specification

Powering the new 2023 KTM 390 Duke is a refined version of the 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Mated to a six-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter, this engine churns out 44.25 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm.

On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 310 draws energy from a 312.2 cc engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The reverse inclined powerplant is the same as the one available in the TVS Apache RR 310. This engine is good for pumping out 35.11 bhp of peak power at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of maximum torque at 6,650 rpm.

