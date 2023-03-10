2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the MY2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE, bringing its supercharged flagship naked machines to India. The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 is priced at ₹23.02 lakh, while the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE is priced at ₹27.22 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. Both streetfighters will now be available in a single Metallic matte graphene steel gray shade, which is primarily the only big change on the MY2023 version. Prices have gone up by about ₹30,000 on both bikes.

Other aspects of the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE remain unchanged. The top-of-the-line versions of the Z series continue to draw power from the 998 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, supercharged engine. The 197 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The bikes sport the best hardware including Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers for the Z H2 and Brembo Stylema front brake callipers for the Z H2 SE.

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE gets the more sophisticated Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension with Showa’s Skyhook technology

Other features include electronic cruise control and throttle valves, riding modes, assist and slipper clutch, and a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app. The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 also comes with a quickshifter, electronically adjustable suspension, launch control, cornering management function, traction control, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock brakes, and a six-axis IMU. The Z H2 SE benefits from a more sophisticated Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension with Showa’s Skyhook technology, in addition to the other features seen on the Z H2.

There are no styling changes on either motorcycle for 2023. The twin LED headlamps have been carried over and so does the steel trellis frame and an aluminium swingarm. The Z H2 and Z H2 SE, along with the full-faired Ninja H2 and Ninja H2R are some of the few motorcycles that get the iconic ‘Kawasaki river mark.’

Interestingly, the Z H2 and Z H2 SE are built-to-order motorcycles and Kawasaki India says customers need to make a full payment at the time of booking. That said, bookings are now open for the supercharged naked motorcycles at the manufacturer’s dealerships pan India. The new Z H2 and Z H2 SE will take on the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Aprilia Tuono V4, BMW S 1000 R and the like. The Z H2 range though remains the only supercharged offering in the naked litre-class segment.

