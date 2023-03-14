2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 tourer launched in India, priced at 12.19 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has updated the Versys 1000 adventure tourer in its portfolio for the 2023 model year. The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 arrives in India priced at ₹12.19 lakh and is now available in the new dual-tone colour scheme - Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Spark Black. Kawasaki India has been updating its portfolio for MY2023 and the Versys 1000 arrives after the Z H2, Z H2 SE and the Z900RS, all of which were updated recently.

Power on the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 continues to come from the same 1043 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops 118.2 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch. The powertrain gets no changes to the new model year. The hardware components remain the same as well 43 mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike comes with 17-inch alloy wheels with 120/70-section front and 180/55-section rear tyres, which makes it a potent tourer.

Also Read : 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS launched in India: Check details

Other features on the Kawasaki Versys 1000 include twin LED headlamps, an adjustable windscreen, a semi-digital instrument console with an LCD screen and an analogue tachometer, Bosch IMU with Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, traction control, ABS, and electronic cruise control. The bike now gets a DC charging socket as standard, which was previously available as an accessory. Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm front discs with dual radial-mounted, monobloc, opposed four-piston calipers. The rear gets a 250 mm single disc with a single-piston caliper.

In terms of rivals, the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 takes on the likes of the BMW F 900 XR, Honda Africa Twin, and the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

First Published Date: