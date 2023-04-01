HT Auto
2023 Honda SP125 launched: 5 things to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is currently working on updating their product lineup so that it complies with the BS6 Stage 2 norms. The Japanese manufacturer has updated the CB350RS, H'ness CB350, Activa 110 and Activa 125. The brand has already announced that it will be updating its whole lineup so that it complies with the norms. The latest motorcycle to get updated is the SP125 which is the second 125 cc motorcycle apart from the Shine 125. Here are five things that one should know about the Honda SP125.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2023, 10:32 AM
A look at Mat Marvel Blue Metallic paint scheme that is new for 2023.
2023 Honda SP125: Engine

Honda has not made any changes to the 2023 SP125. It continues to produce 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The engine gets fuel injection, eSP and an ACG starter motor for a silent and jolt-free starting procedure. Honda has now repositioned the fuel pump to the outside of the fuel tank. This has been done for easier access and a reduction in maintenance time.

2023 Honda SP125: Features

Honda SP125 is equipped with a LED headlamp, engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, side stand cut-off and a digital instrument cluster. There is also a digital instrument cluster that shows average fuel efficiency, distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency, ECO indicator, gear position indicator and service due reminder among other things.

A look at the digital instrument cluster of Honda SP125.
2023 Honda SP125: Hardware

Braking duties on the SP125 are done by a 240 mm disc or a 130 mm drum in the front. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum brake. The rear tyre on the SP125 is now wider as it measures 100/10. The motorcycles use alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic shockers at the rear with 5-step adjustability.

2023 Honda SP125: Design

The SP125 is a more modern version of the Shine 125 which has been on sale for quite some time. The SP125 gets new graphics and an LED headlamp in the front. Honda SP125 is sold in five colour options. There is Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and a new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.

2023 Honda SP125: Price and variants

Honda sells the SP125 in two variants - Drum and Disc. The Drum variant is priced at 85,131 whereas the Disc variant costs 89,131. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2023, 10:32 AM IST
