2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched an OBD2-compliant version of the Livo in the Indian market. It will be sold in two variants - Drum and Disc. They are priced at 78,500 and 82,500 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Apart from now, being OBD2 compliant, the Honda Livo also gets new graphics.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 18 Aug 2023, 13:14 PM
2023 Honda Livo in Athletic Blue Metallic colour scheme.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favorite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders."

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Honda Livo
