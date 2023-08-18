2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched an OBD2-compliant version of the Livo in the Indian market. It will be sold in two variants - Drum and Disc. They are priced at ₹78,500 and ₹82,500 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Apart from now, being OBD2 compliant, the Honda Livo also gets new graphics.
Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favorite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders."