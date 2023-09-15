2023 Honda CB200X launched at 1.47 lakh, meets BS6 Phase 2 compliance

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 CB200X priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2023 Honda CB200X meets BS6 Phase 2 norms and is now OBD2 and E20 compliant. The CB200X shares its underpinnings with the Hornet 2.0, which was also updated to OBD2 norms recently.

Power on the 2023 Honda CB200X comes from the 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine that now meets the OBD2 norms. The motor develops 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other hardware components remain the same including USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end albeit with single-channel ABS.

Also Read : Honda Hornet 2.0 updated with OBD2-compliant engine; costs ₹1.39 lakh

Commenting on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the 2023 CB200X inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Since its launch in 2021, CB200X has received tremendous response in the market and is a perfect riding companion for the customer’s daily commutes as well as short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes."

The 2023 Honda CB200X draws power from the familiar 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine with 17 bhp and 15.9 Nm

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, added, "We are pleased to introduce the 2023 CB200X with an OBD2 compliant engine, stylish graphics and a new assist & slipper clutch. Marking a steady evolution in the 180-200cc motorcycle segment, the CB200X urban explorer is inspired by the dreams of the new-age customers and their passion for motorcycle riding who want to Explore Life with Every Ride!"

There are no major design changes. The CB200X gets its styling elements from the larger CB500X, along with all LED lighting. It also gets a new assist & slipper clutch, digital instrument console, and more. The bike is available in three colours including a new Decent Blue Metallic, alongside the Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. HMSI is offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on the CB200X.

First Published Date: