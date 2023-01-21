2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally

Harley Davidson has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the Nightster which is their middle-weight offering. Besides this, Harley Davidson also unveiled 7 limited-edition models to celebrate its 120th anniversary. The Nightster is already on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As of now, it is not known whether the Harley Davidson will bring the Nightster Special to India or not.

The Nightster Special is based on the standard Nightster. However, there are some changes. It gets a headlamp cowl and new decals on the body panels. There is also a passenger seat and foot pegs so the pillion can also be comfortable.

The Nighster uses the Revolution Max 975T liquid-cooled V-Twin engine

The alloy wheels are cast with aluminium and there is a tyre pressure monitoring system on offer as well. The ergonomics of the Nighter Special are tweaked as the brand has fitted handlebar risers so it is now higher and closer to the rider. This should give a more commanding position to the rider.

Harley Davidson has also added a TFT display that measures 4 inches in size and is circular in shape to retain the retro charm. The TFT screen also comes with Bluetooth connectivity. It is controlled by buttons placed on the switchgear and the rider can also give voice commands. There is also a navigation system built into the Harley Davidson application that is available on Android as well as iOS devices. The TFT screen can also showcase the directions when navigating through the application.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson Street 750 modified into a beautiful chopper

Braking duties are performed by an axial-mounted four-piston caliper and a 320 mm rotor in the front. At the rear, there is a 260 mm rotor with a floating single-piston caliper. The fuel tank capacity is 11.7 litres and is positioned below the seat which helps in improving the centre of gravity but then it also means that the rider would have to get off the motorcycle and remove the seat to refill the fuel tank.

The motorcycle comes with riding modes, cruise control, USB charging port, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, ABS and Traction Control as well.

First Published Date: