2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide & Road Glide previewed, reveal on June 7

Harley-Davidson has dropped the first looks of the 2023 CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide cruisers ahead of their official debut on June 7, 2023. Custom Vehicle Operations or CVO is a separate department within Harley-Davidson for its flagship motorcycle range. The CVO bikes come with all the bells and whistles and the 2023 edition promises to take a notch higher, especially with this year being the iconic American manufacturer’s 120th anniversary.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide get new styling and a more contemporary appearance. The batwing fairing on the CVO Street Glide is now more sculpted and houses an all-new LED headlamp with signature LED DRLs. The CVO Road Glide gets an aggressive update on the sharknose fairing design that integrates well into the fuel tank, side covers and saddlebags. The rear also features split vertical LED taillights. Other upgrades include new panniers and stepped seats, while the engine and exhaust system have been completely blacked-out.

The 2023 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide retains the batwing fairing with a host of upgrades

Power will come from the new Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin engine with Variable Valve Technology (VVT). The 121 badge stands for 121 cubic inches (ci) or 1,983 cc displacement. The engine continues to be air-cooled with an oil cooler. Power figures though are yet to be revealed and will be done at the launch date next month. Expect the figures to be higher than the ones on the older 114 ci (1,868 cc) V-Twin motor.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and Street Glide will get the Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin engines

Other upgrades will include new USD forks with twin disc brakes at the front. The bikes use new wire-spoked wheels as well. The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide also get new tech onboard including a larger touchscreen infotainment system that will bring a host of connectivity options along with features like navigation.

