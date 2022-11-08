2023 Ducati Scrambler range unveiled globally in three new models

Ducati has unveiled the 2023 range of the Scrambler motorcycles. There are three models that have been unveiled by the Italian manufacturer. There is Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The motorcycles will arrive in global dealerships in March 2023 and the India launch is expected to happen after that. Ducati has made cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.

Ducati Scrambler is now 4 kg lighter, this has been possible because of the new bolt-on sub-frame which is lighter than before. The engine also has received some new components. It is the same 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo engine that is air-oil cooled. It produces 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of electronic aids, the Ducati Scrambler comes with two riding modes, Wet and Road. Then there is traction control, a cornering Anti-lock braking system, LED lighting as standard and a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. Ducati is also offering a Bluetooth connectivity module as an accessory.

The entry-level trim is the Icon, it gets a revised handlebar that is lower and sits closer to the rider. The seat has also been redesigned along with the fuel tank, graphics and side panels.

Then there is the Full Throttle trim which is the sportiest version in the 2023 Scrambler line-up. It is inspired by U.S. flat track competitions on dirt ovals. The side panels boast number 62 and a new skid plate has also been installed. The seat gets a sporty cover, a dedicated livery, exhaust finished in black, a shorter fender, a tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, a street-legal Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals* and standard Quick Shift up/down complete the package.

Finally, there is the Nightshift which is the most elegant Scrambler out of the three. It gets a cafe racer design, spoked wheels, bar-end mirrors and a flat handlebar. Some elements are taken from the Full Throttle variant such as side number plates, a minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminium aesthetic details, as well as compact LED turn signals.

