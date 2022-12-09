2023 BMW S 1000 RR to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

BMW Motorrad will be launching its new S 1000 RR tomorrow in the Indian market. The manufacturer has already showcased the flagship motorcycle at India Bike Week 2022. The S 1000 RR is offered in three colour options. In the global market, the 2023 model's price was increased. The same is expected to happen in India as well. Currently, the prices start at ₹19.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹23.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW S 1000 RR competes against Honda Fireblade, Ducati Panigale V4 and Aprilia RSV4 1100.

For 2023, the S 1000 RR gets hosts of changes over the outgoing version. The power output has now gone up to 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and the peak torque is rated at 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine can rev up to 14,600 rpm which is quite high. The power output has been increased by 3 hp whereas the torque output stays the same. BMW has been able to increase the power output by revising the design of intake funnels and new intake geometry.

Also Read : In pics: BMW S 1000 RR breaks cover in India before December 10 launch

The winglets on the front fairing now generate up to 10 kgs of downforce depending on the speed that the rider is doing. This additional weight helps in counteracting the wheelie tendency during acceleration. Also, it means that the traction control does not need to intervene more. Thus, helping riders in achieving faster lap times.

The rear section has been redesigned so that it is lighter and sportier. The number plate holder is also shorter now. As an accessory, there is a new hump cover and an endurance seat.

BMW will now be offering an M battery and a USB charging socket as standard. The 6.5-inch TFT screen now features more functions and a new rev counter display. The TFT screen can be controlled using a Multi-Controller located on the left handlebar.

First Published Date: