2023 BMW R 1250 RS unveiled, puts out more than 135 Ps

BMW R 1250 RS is a sports tourer that has now been updated with more standard equipment and optional extras. It competes against the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2022, 13:58 PM
BMW R 1250 RS gets a 1,254 cc boxer engine that produces 136 hp and 143 Nm.
BMW is now offering Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control as standard.
There are also new LED turn indicators and a new Ice Grey paint scheme.
The motorcycle gets optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue metallic/ Racing Red metallic.
BMW is using a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine. It features BMW's ShiftCam technology.
The engine produces 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.
BMW is using a shaft drive and a 6-speed gearbox to transfer the power to the rear wheels.
BMW R 1250 RS has been updated with new paint schemes and more features.
There are also new LED turn indicators As an option, BMW is offering a new solo seat with a rear cover and new spoke wheels.
The feature-list includes TFT screen, riding modes, LED lighting, adjustable levers, steering stabilizer and a lot more.
There are three riding modes on offer, Rain, Road and Eco.
View all Images
BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2023 iteration of R 1250 RS which is a sports tourer that competes against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. BMW has added more standard features and optional extras that help further enhance the sports touring capabilities. As of now, it is not known when or whether BMW will launch the R 1250 RS in the Indian market or not.

For 2023, BMW Motorrad has added Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control as standard. There are also new LED turn indicators and a new Ice Grey paint and optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue metallic/ Racing Red metallic. As an option, BMW is offering a new solo seat with a rear cover and new spoke wheels.

Also Read : BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Which sportsbike should you buy?

The engine on duty is still a 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine. It features BMW's ShiftCam technology but now it has been updated to support the new ECO mode that has been introduced. The engine puts out 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

The gearbox on offer is a 6-speed unit that comes with an anti-hopping clutch. The power is transferred to the rear wheel through a shaft drive. There are three riding modes on offer, Rain, Eco and Road.

Features on offer are an adjustable windscreen, hill start control, LED lighting, TFT screen, 12v accessory socket, Rotary multi-controller, adjustable hand-brake and clutch levers, steering stabilizer and a lot more.

Suspension duties are done by 45 mm up-side down forks and BMW Paralever rear suspension. The wheels measure 17-inch and are made up of cast aluminium. Braking duties are performed by Twin 320 mm floating disks with 4-piston radial calipers and a single 276 mm disk at the rear with a 2-piston floating caliper.

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2022, 13:22 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad Sports Tourer R 1250 RS
