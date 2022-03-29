2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

New 2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter has been launched in the market of China and is targeted primarily at the developed markets.

The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside. There are dual-tone body panels that add to the touch of sportiness. That said, other key exterior highlights include a front apron mounted head lamp, single stepped seat, and alloy wheels. The front beak on the scooter, placed below the headlamp adds to its distinctive identity, while the rest of the scooter appears to be quite simple looking. The instrument cluster on the scooter is a fully digital unit.

In terms of mechanicals, the scooter sources power from the same engine as the Fascino 125 and the Ray ZR. This is a 125cc air-cooled engine which has been known to deliver close to 8.9bhp of power at 6500rpm and peak torque of 9.7Nm at 5000rpm. The transmission is a CVT gearbox.

The scooter comes with standard 10-inch wheels at front and rear. While the front gets disc brakes, the rear gets a drum unit. For suspension duties, there are front telescopic forks.

At 92 kg, the Yamaha Force X comes out as one of the lightest scooters in the segment, in fact, it also weighs 1 kg less than the TVS Scooty. It has a claimed fuel efficiency return of 2.2 litres/100km (or about 45kmpl figure). Needless to say, this is slightly lower than the RayZR 125 scooter sold in the Indian market.

It is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. In China, its pricing has been kept at 8980 Yuan (equivalent to ₹1.07 lakh).

