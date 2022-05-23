2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launching tomorrow: Five key facts to know

Triumph India is gearing up to launch the 2022 iteration of its flagship adventure bike Tiger 1200. After teasing the model last month, the British bikemaker has scheduled the launch of the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 on May 24. Except for the pricing, the company already revealed all the details of the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 adventure bike.

(Also read: Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin)

Before the motorcycle hits showrooms, here are the five key facts about the model.

Competitors

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 will compete with rivals such as Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW R 1250 GS, as well as the Ducati Multistrada.

Variants

Triumph India will launch the 2022 Tiger 1200 in four different variants - GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The adventure motorcycle will be available in two different colour options as well, which are - Sapphire Black and Snowdonia White. The Rally Pro and Rally Explorer variants will be available in an exclusive Matt Khaki Green option, while the GT Pro and Explorer variants will come available in a Lucerne Blue theme.

Design

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycle comes with a redesigned front profile that incorporates a new sleeker LED headlamp, and a sleek and wide LED daytime running light. The overall appearance of the adventure motorcycle looks sculpted and more aggressive compared to the previous model. The fuel tank gives it a chunky and masculine appeal. The Pro variants of the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 will come with a 20-litre fuel tank, while the Explorer variants will come with a larger 30-litre fuel tank.

Based on a tubular steel frame and a bolt-on aluminium sub-frame, the motorcycle is lightweight and agile, claims the British brand. It claims the motorcycle comes 25 kg lighter than the predecessor. For braking duty, it gets twin 320 mm floating discs at the front with Brembo M4.30 Stylema monoblock radial callipers and a single 282 mm disc with a Brembo single-piston calliper at the rear. Being an adventure motorcycle it carries a rigid suspension setup that offers up to 200 mm travel at front and rear.

Engine

The power source for the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 is a new 1160 cc T-Plane liquid-cooled, 12-valves, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed transmission with a hydraulic slip and assist clutch. This engine is tuned to churn out 9 PS of extra power compared to the outgoing model at 150 PS generated at 9,000 rpm. The engine also delivers 130 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

Technology

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with a host of advanced technologies that enhances rider comfort and safety. It gets a seven-inch TFT screen with functionalities such as keyless ignition, steering lock, and opening the fuel filler cap. Also, there are six riding models, traction control, ABS, adjustable suspension settings, heated grips, hill-hold control, cruise control, USB charger and TPMS.

First Published Date: