2022 Suzuki Katana Sports Bike Launched At 13.61 Lakh

2022 Suzuki Katana sports bike launched at 13.61 lakh

2022 Suzuki Katana features a 999-cm3 powertrain and gets Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System (SIRS).
By : Updated on : 04 Jul 2022, 02:37 PM
2022 Suzuki Katana 

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday announced that it has launched the 2022 Katana sports bike model in the country at 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle that features a 999-cm3 powertrain, borrows its name from the Japanese word - Katana - meaning a sword. It gets Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), which comes with a variety of advanced electronic control systems.

The company has said that it received many enquiries from motorcycle enthusiasts after showcasing the bike in the last auto expo. The motorcycle was revealed in its latest 2022 iteration last year at the EICMA show in Milan. With its launch, Suzuki Motorcycle India aims to strengthen its big bike portfolio in the country. “The Katan reflects Suzuki's ongoing commitment to fine craftsmanship and its willingness to sweat every detail to get them right," Satoshi Uchida, Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director said in a statement.

He added that the move to launch the sports bike in India is based on the fact that it garnered positive feedback here from potential customers. "We are confident that the bike will be able to make its own cult following in India too," Uchida added.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 02:37 PM IST
