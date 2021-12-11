2022 Suzuki GSX-S125, GSX-R125 unveiled with new colours, features

Suzuki has rolled out the newly updated 2022 editions of the GSX-S125 and the GSX-R125 motorcycles for the world market. Both the newly introduced motorcycles have been given a few new updates, including a tweaked powertrain to meet the Euro 5 emission norms.

Both the motorcycles use the same 125 cc single-cylinder platform, and despite the update to the latest Euro-5 emission norms, the output from the engine has remained unchanged.

The bikes continue to push out the same 15bhp of maximum power at 10,000rpm which is backed up with 11Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Apart from an updated powertrain, both the new motorcycles have also been updated with subtle cosmetic changes as well, majorly in form of a slightly re-designed headlamp and updated graphics.

The bikes have also been given new colour options for 2022. The naked version in the Suzuki's 125 cc range - the GSX-S125 now comes in three colour options including Metallic Triton Blue / Titan Black, Titan Black and Pearl Brilliant White / Titan Black colours. On the other hand, the faired iteration of the model gets Metallic Triton Blue, and Titan Black colour options.

Save for these updates, the rest of the motorcycles remain unchanged. The cycle parts, as well as equipment level, has been carried over as before. Both Japanese motorcycles continue to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. The suspension kit includes telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a petal-type disc at both ends along with a dual-channel ABS setup.

The newly updated motorcycles by Suzuki will reach dealerships in Europe by early 2022. Sadly, they won't be seen in the Indian market anytime soon.