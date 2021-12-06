Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India in new colour options
The updated 2022 Ninja ZX-10R was first officially revealed to the world market back in October.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India in new colour options

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 03:09 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • For 2022, Kawasaki has introduced two new paint schemes for the Ninja ZX-10R.

  • The updated 2022 Ninja ZX-10R was first officially revealed to the world market back in October.

Kawasaki has announced the launch of the new Ninja ZX-10R sports bike in the Indian market. The updated 2022 Ninja ZX-10R was first officially revealed to the world market back in October and it has now been launched in India within months of its global debut. 

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS spotted in India)

Similar Bikes

Gowel Zx


₹ 44,456 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Vespa Zx 125

124.45 cc
₹ 98,911 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Ninja 300

296 cc
₹ 2.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Ninja 650

649 cc
₹ 5.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx

1043 cc
₹ 10.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r

998 cc
₹ 12.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2


₹ 33.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Klx 110

112 cc
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Klx 140

144 cc
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Kx 100

99 cc
₹ 4.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Z650

649 cc
₹ 5.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

For 2022, Kawasaki has introduced two new paint schemes for the motorcycle. There is a new Lime Green option, along with a Metallic Diablo Black colour scheme. The latest Ninja ZX-10R with new colours and graphics has been priced 15,000 costlier than the previous model which retailed at 15.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ninja ZX-10R received heavy updates in 2020, while the latest makeover is merely concentrated on its cosmetic changes. It has received the same red highlights on the body and rims. Moreover, there are also bold ‘6R’ graphics on the fairing.

Save for the new paint updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged. At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit a 636cc, inline-four cylinder engine that is capable of producing 128.2bhp of maximum power.

(Also Read: India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R announced in two new paint schemes)

The new Ninja ZX-10R comes with a slew of rider and safety features such as electronic cruise control, engine brake control, cornering ABS, five-stage traction control, launch control, and three riding modes with four customisable modes. In addition to that its features list also includes a full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone pairing. 

 

  • First Published Date : 06 Dec 2021, 03:06 PM IST