2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India in new colour options

Kawasaki has announced the launch of the new Ninja ZX-10R sports bike in the Indian market. The updated 2022 Ninja ZX-10R was first officially revealed to the world market back in October and it has now been launched in India within months of its global debut.

For 2022, Kawasaki has introduced two new paint schemes for the motorcycle. There is a new Lime Green option, along with a Metallic Diablo Black colour scheme. The latest Ninja ZX-10R with new colours and graphics has been priced ₹15,000 costlier than the previous model which retailed at ₹15.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ninja ZX-10R received heavy updates in 2020, while the latest makeover is merely concentrated on its cosmetic changes. It has received the same red highlights on the body and rims. Moreover, there are also bold ‘6R’ graphics on the fairing.

Save for the new paint updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged. At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit a 636cc, inline-four cylinder engine that is capable of producing 128.2bhp of maximum power.

The new Ninja ZX-10R comes with a slew of rider and safety features such as electronic cruise control, engine brake control, cornering ABS, five-stage traction control, launch control, and three riding modes with four customisable modes. In addition to that its features list also includes a full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone pairing.