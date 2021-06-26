2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT ABS debuts in Japan with colossal updates

After announcing details on the new 2021 MT-07, Yamaha has announced the launch of the new 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT ABS in the market of Japan. The Tracer 9 GT motorcycle is the sports tourer version of the new MT-09 ABS motorcycle. In the latest 2021 iteration, the bike has received several major cosmetics and mechanical changes.

With the yearly update, the Tracer 9 GT has received some major upgrades to the suspension setup, body structure and styling, engine and frame. In addition, it has also gained lightweight aluminium wheels and a new Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

The sport-touring version of the MT-09 gets an additional fairing, a tall windscreen upfront, redesigned taillamp, an underbelly exhaust, knuckle guards, split seat setup, and a chunky 18-litre fuel tank. It gets three colour options - Blueish White Metallic 2, Vividred Solid K and Matte Dark Gray Metallic A.

Some of the key feature highlights of the motorcycle include its mono focus twin-lens LED headlamp, four riding modes, cruise control, quick shifter, traction control, slipper clutch and a new Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

It also gets a 3.5-inch coloured TFT dash that is capable of displaying all the informatics in a clear and visible format, irrespective of lighting conditions.

At the heart of the bikes the same 888cc inline three-cylinder water-cooled engine that's borrowed from its popular naked counterpart. It is rated to deliver 118bhp of power at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The power is delivered to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox.

The bike comes suspended on telescopic forks at the front which is backed up with a swingarm at the rear. For braking, it employs a dual disc at the front and a single disc at the rear.

Priced at Yen 1,452,000, ( ₹9.72 lakh), the bike will be made available in the Japanese market starting from July 28th. Yamaha is aiming to sell 1000 units of the bike annually in the Japanese market.