2021 Yamaha NMax 125 maxi-scooter breaks cover: Key highlights

Yamaha has launched the new MY21 NMax 125 maxi-scooter in the Japanese market. The updated scooter has received some new updates to the body, engine and features kit. It will be made available for purchase in Japan from the last week of June 2021.

The new Yamaha NMax 125 scooter gets an LCD console that can be paired with a smartphone Bluetooth connectivity feature. Other key highlights on the new scooter include an engine start-stop system and TCS (Traction Control System). For the record, TCS is only limited to higher-spec scooters currently and NMax is one of the rarest offerings in the segment to be blessed with this safety feature.

The utilitarian design of the NMax 125 remains unchanged and it carries forward the twin-beam headlamps at the front with a long dark tinted windshield. There are new angular DRLs on the twin-beam lights of the scooter that make it look more appealing. Also, bits like a step-up seat, bike-styled raised floorboard, and golden dipped alloys lend the scooter a very sporty appeal.

Under its body sits a 124 cc, liquid-cooled engine which complies with the latest emission norms. In the newest avatar, the engine also delivers slightly more power and torque. The overall output from this engine has been recorded at 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm.

As per official claims, the new changes also contribute to better performance and mileage from the engine.

The scooter has a 765 mm seat height, and its overall weight measures at 127 kgs. It is based on an underbone frame and it rides on 13-inch wheels at either end. it comes suspended on telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

The Yamaha NMax 125 may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon as it is deemed too premium for the 125 cc scooter segment here in India.