All-new 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter revealed

Yamaha Motor India on Friday revealed the new Fascino 125 scooter. With the latest update, the new scooter gets a completely new exterior look and fresh paint schemes. It has also gained a new and more efficient engine with the latest update.

Apart from the revamped exterior staying, the 2021 Fascino 125 gets a range of new features. It gets a digital instrument console, a hybrid technology engine with power assist, disc brakes, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED lighting.

Powering the new Fascino 125 is a refreshed engine with the company's hybrid technology feature. This engine has been rated to develop 8.6bhp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. For the record, previously the same engine used to deliver 8.4bhp of power and 9.7Nm of torque. It also gets a noiseless starter, which as the name suggests, helps in silent engine ignition. The same feature can also be found in some other 125 cc segment scooters in India.

It continues to ride on the same set of telescopic forks upfront, while the rear suspension duties have been managed by a monoshock. For braking, the scooter uses a disc at the front and drum at the rear backed up with CBS (Combi-Braking System) as standard.

The Fascino 125 Disc variant gets three new colours in the form of Vivid Red Special, Matt Black Special, and Cool Blue Metallic, alongside the existing six options - Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black. The Drum variant has gained three new colours - Vivid Red, Cool Blue Metallic, Yellow Cocktail, alongside the existing Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black options.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 rivals the likes of other scooters in the 125 cc space such as the Suzuki Access 125, TVS NTorq 125, and the Honda Activa 125.

The company is yet to roll out the pricing of the new Fascino 125. The same is expected to go on sale in India within the next few weeks.