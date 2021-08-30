2021 TVS Apache RR 310 launch today: Price expectation

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch the 2021 Apache RR 310 later today. The two-wheeler manufacturer’s flagship offering in India is likely to come with a host of new features in its latest avatar, including a revised suspension setup and improved tuning of the engine to provide more power. These updates are expected to increase the price of the 2021 Apache RR 310 model from the existing ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS had planned to launch the 2021 Apache RR 310 in April earlier this year. However, the launch plan was delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides new suspension setup and a retuned engine, expect the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to get new set of wheels. The new Apache RR310 is also likely to feature a revised twin-pod headlamp design, side-slung exhaust and new colour schemes.

The 2021 Apache RR310 version is likely to continue with the four riding modes - Sport, Urban, Track and Rain - which are segment-first features. It is also expected to keep the same disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

As far as the performance of the engine is concerned, TVS Motor is likely to offer a more refined version in the upcoming model. The Apache RR 310 currently available in the Indian markets gets a 310cc single-cylinder engine based on the BMW's G 310 R's engine. The engine is capable of churning out 34 hp of maximum power and comes with a six-speed manual transmission. The overall power and torque output could remain unchanged.

The wheels of the 2021 Apache RR 310 are likely to be changed from the Michelin Road 5 tyres to TVS Protorq Extreme radials. Last year, TVS had introduced the Michelin Road 5 tyres in the motorcycle, which had replaced the previous Michelin Pilot Sports wheels.

With all the updates and new features, expect the price of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to go up by around ₹10,000 at least. The two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to launch the motorcycle at a price of no less than ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India) against the current price of ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS is likely to begin deliveries of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 from September.