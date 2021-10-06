2021 Triumph Street Scrambler teased ahead of India launch

After the new Tiger Sport 660, Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up for the announcement of the new Street Scrambler motorcycle in India. The bike has already been revealed to the world market alongside the Sandstorm edition that is already on sale in India at ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). However, expect the Street Scrambler to be priced on the lower side being placed as the standard/lower variant in the lineup.

(Also Read: Triumph Bonneville rivaling all-new Kawasaki Z650RS breaks cover)

Building on the 2019 model, the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler maintains its configuration of dual high-exit exhaust, LED headlights, or a side plate that recalls the number plates of yesteryear. The new 2021 version continues to feature premium details such as the brushed aluminium finish for the throttle body trims, heel protectors and headlight brackets. Added to this is a new upholstery for the seat in leather and textile, 'beartrap' style footpegs, lockable tank or front fender.

At the heart of the bike sits the revised 900cc, parallel-twin engine which complies with the Euro 5/BS6 norms. This engine has been rated to produce 64.1bhp of maximum power and 80Nm of peak torque. This engine comes linked to a five-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 breaks cover)

It will be offered in three riding modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road) as well as ABS and switchable traction control. It will also benefit from an immobiliser and USB power socket.

When launched in India, expect the new Street Scrambler to be made available in three colour options - Black, Urban Gray and Matt Khaki with Matt Ironstone.