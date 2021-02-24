2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 revealed internationally ahead of India launch

Triumph Motorcycles has announced its updated classic Bonneville range for 2021 which includes the popular Bonneville T100. The new classic retro motorcycle has received some major changes to the equipment and parts while retaining the exterior design and styling. It has also lost close to 4 kg of overall weight.

On the outside, the bike features the familiar circular headlamp, round rear-view mirrors in chrome housing, twin-pod instrument cluster, tank pads, single-piece saddle, and twin-sided exhaust setup. On top of it, there are three completely new paint schemes - Jet Black, Carnival Red with Fusion White, and Lucerne Blue with Fusion White - which give the bike a fresher appeal.

Albeit, styling revision might have taken a back seat, there are some significant mechanical updates on the bike. The new T100 comes kitted with a revised 900cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is Euro 5/ BS 6-compliant and churns out 64.1 bhp of maximum power at 7,400 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The company has also rejigged the rev limiter which is now 500 rpm higher than the previous Euro 4 model. The powertrain comes married to a five-speed transmission. The same bike will also be available for A2 license holders in Europe in 47 bhp guise.

The bike now also features a new instrument cluster and black engine covers. The suspension kit includes 41mm cartridge front forks and preload-adjustable twin-sided springs at the back. For braking, the bike employs a 310 mm single disc with a two-piston Brembo calliper at the front and a 255 mm rotor with a two-piston Nissin calliper which takes care of the braking duties at the rear.

Some of the key safety features include dual-channel ABS and a switchable traction control system. Other features include a torque-assist clutch, USB charger, and immobiliser.