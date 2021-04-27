Top Sections
The new Suzuki Hayabusa is a heavily updated bike from the inside out

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R: Price comparison

1 min read . 05:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Suzuki Hayabusa is a direct rival to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R motorcycle.
  • Thanks to the local assembly of the Hayabusa, Suzuki has managed to achieve a rather aggressive price tag especially against its competitors in India.

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently introduced the much-anticipated 2021 Hayabusa sport touring motorcycle in the market at a price tag of 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration is the third generation of the mighty, torque-heavy Hayabusa.

Bookings for the new-gen Busa have already commenced in the market at a token amount of 1 lakh. Given the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, Suzuki is only accepting online bookings at the moment.

The new Busa is a heavily updated bike from the inside out. While there are completely updated design and looks on the outside, Suzuki has also added new and modern rider assist features as well as an updated powertrain on the inside.

While the previous generation Hayabusa was sold in India at 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom), it has now grown costlier by close to 3 lakh in its latest avatar. Since the bike will be locally assembled in the country, the company has managed to achieve a rather aggressive price tag especially against its competitors which retail at a rather higher price tag.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is a direct rival to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R motorcycle. The latter remains discontinued from the company's India lineup currently, but it is very likely to be launched in the country later this year. It previously retailed at 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom) which is considerably higher than the Hayabusa's price tag, but what's worth noting here is that the ZX-14R arrives in India as a CBU (Completely Built-Up Unit).

