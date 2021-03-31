2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 maxi-scooter breaks cover with major changes

Suzuki Motorcycle has revealed the yearly updated 2021 version of its popular Burgman 400 maxi-scooter for the international market. With the latest update, the scooter has received a number of updates to the engine, features, and exterior styling.

The scooter has remained on sale in the international market for quite some time now. Previously, it received updates back in 2006 and 2018, and the latest model has become compliant to Euro 5/ BS 6 emission norms, thus making it eligible to be sold in the Indian market too.

With the new update, the scooter has received updates in the form of traction control, updated instrument cluster, Suzuki’s Easy Start System, new ABS unit, and a few significant changes to the mechanicals.

For starters, the revised 400 cc single-cylinder engine has received updates that are said to improve its overall performance. The engine has gained a new twin-plug cylinder head with simultaneous ignition timing, contributing to increased combustion efficiency and revised cam profiles. Moreover, it has also received altered injectors from 16-hole to 10-hole.

One of the most significant updates to the scooter includes its new traction control system which aids in the overall safety in wet and slippery riding conditions. Moreover, the brakes are now assisted by a lighter (36g) ABS unit.

The scooter carries over its comfy and utilitarian get-up with cutaway footboards, plush seat with adjustable lumbar support. The lighting kit on Suzuki's updated maxi-scooter includes LED running lights, headlights and taillights.

It goes on sale in the UK market this summer and will be available in matte silver, matte black, iron grey - all with blue rims.