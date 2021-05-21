2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Limited Edition revealed: Key highlights

MV Agusta has added another Euro 5 model to the lineup in the form of the new 2021 Rush Limited Edition motorcycle. It features a range of updates and is limited to only 300 units globally.

The new MV Agusta Rush looks highly distinctive and comes forward with a very intimidating exterior design. Bits like a muscular tank, under-seat exhausts, neatly integrated tail-lamp, and floating pillion seat make the Rush looks quite unique. It comes covered in a military paint scheme with yellow highlights. And customers can also opt for a carbon fiber helmet as well as merchandise as special parts.

Some of the key features of the bike include all LED lights, GPS, Bluetooth, 5.5-Inch TFT display, MV ride app, mobisat tracker and navigator. Its rider aids and performance features include ABS MK100 with cornering function, cruise control launch control, and front lift control.

At the heart of the bike sits a 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 205.15bhp of power at 13,000rpm and 116.5Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission assisted by an MV EAS 3.0 quick-shift clutch. The bike is capable of hitting the 300 kmph+ top speed.

It comes suspended on the Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic USD forks up front which is complemented by Öhlins EC single shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are handled by 320mm dual-disc at the front wheel and 220mm single-disc at the rear wheel. It rides on 17-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels.

The bike has been priced at Euro 38,800 (equivalent to ₹34.65 lakh). Needless to say, it might not arrive in the Indian market through official doors anytime soon.