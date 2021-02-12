2021 Jawa 42 launched at 1.84 lakh. Gets updated styling, new colour options

Jawa on Friday announced the launch of the Jawa 2.1, or the new Jawa 42 which has been priced at ₹1,83,942, ex-showroom Delhi.

The motorcycle originally launched in the country back in 2018 and with the yearly update, the motorcycle has gained a handful of mechanical updates. The latest avatar of the motorcycle will be available across the authorised company dealerships throughout the country.

Introducing the new arrivals, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends said, “Last year saw us coming up with the BS6 versions. We didn’t stop at that and outdid ourselves with even bettering the performance and feel of our motorcycles, calling it the 2.1. We have made the exhaust note throatier and even more alluring, enhanced the seat and fine-tuned the cross port engine for added punch,"

Powering the new Jawa 42 is a 293cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected engine which churns out 27.33 PS of maximum power and 27.02 Nm of torque. As per the company, it’s the 'first single-cylinder engine to utilize cross port technology.' Jawa claims that it has also worked on improving the overall power delivery. It has made the throttle response crisper to respond to even the slightest inputs through improved fuelling.

Joshi further added, “Our customers have always used the 42 as a canvass to express their creativity. Inspired by that, we have added three new colour schemes with ‘classic sports’ stripes, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and trip meter as standard fitment & fly-screen and headlamp grille as accessories. The technological updates will be available throughout the Jawa and Jawa 42 range and the customers will have the option of choosing the new accessories as well."