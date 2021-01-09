Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2021 Honda Gold Wing breaks cover with updated audio system
The new Gold Wing has been priced from $23,900 (equivalent to 17.54 lakh) and goes up to $32,600 ( 23.92 lakh).

2021 Honda Gold Wing breaks cover with updated audio system

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The current 5th-gen Honda GL1800 Gold Wing was revealed for the first time back in 2018.
  • The base Gold Wing and Gold Wing Automatic DCT now feature coloured seat piping for added contrast.

Honda has revealed the new 2021 Gold Wing in a new and improved avatar. Some of the fresh updates on the motorcycle include a redesigned pillion seat, new grey colour option called 'Deep Pearl Grey', a better audio system and a larger storage compartment at the rear.

The current 5th-gen Honda GL1800 Gold Wing was revealed for the first time back in 2018. And the new 2021 model is the latest iteration of Honda's full-sized highway tourer. Apart from the subtle updates, most of the components remain unchanged on the bike.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB350: New prices comparison)

The top-spec Tour model gets 11 more litres of storage, taking the total storage to 61 litres. The bike also features a redesigned pillion seat for a more relaxed angle, thicker foam and a taller profile.

The base Gold Wing and Gold Wing Automatic DCT now feature colored seat piping for added contrast. These specific models also benefit from a few more minor styling tweaks with red taillights.

Not to forget, the next big change on the motorcycle includes its audio system which has been updated with 45-watt units speaker units, automatic volume-adjustment and a standard XM radio antenna. The bike was updated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration in 2020.

(Also Read: Honda's domestic output could be affected by parts shortage)

The bike has been priced from $23,900 (equivalent to 17.54 lakh) and goes up to $32,600 ( 23.92 lakh) for the top-of-the-line Gold Wing Tour AirBag DCT model. For the record, Honda also sold the Gold Wing DCT in India at 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom).