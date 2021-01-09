2021 Honda Gold Wing breaks cover with updated audio system

Honda has revealed the new 2021 Gold Wing in a new and improved avatar. Some of the fresh updates on the motorcycle include a redesigned pillion seat, new grey colour option called 'Deep Pearl Grey', a better audio system and a larger storage compartment at the rear.

The current 5th-gen Honda GL1800 Gold Wing was revealed for the first time back in 2018. And the new 2021 model is the latest iteration of Honda's full-sized highway tourer. Apart from the subtle updates, most of the components remain unchanged on the bike.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB350: New prices comparison)

The top-spec Tour model gets 11 more litres of storage, taking the total storage to 61 litres. The bike also features a redesigned pillion seat for a more relaxed angle, thicker foam and a taller profile.

The base Gold Wing and Gold Wing Automatic DCT now feature colored seat piping for added contrast. These specific models also benefit from a few more minor styling tweaks with red taillights.

Not to forget, the next big change on the motorcycle includes its audio system which has been updated with 45-watt units speaker units, automatic volume-adjustment and a standard XM radio antenna. The bike was updated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration in 2020.

(Also Read: Honda's domestic output could be affected by parts shortage)

The bike has been priced from $23,900 (equivalent to ₹17.54 lakh) and goes up to $32,600 ( ₹23.92 lakh) for the top-of-the-line Gold Wing Tour AirBag DCT model. For the record, Honda also sold the Gold Wing DCT in India at ₹26.85 lakh (ex-showroom).