2021 Honda CBR650R India launch soon: Sources

- The main update on the 2021 Honda CBR650R will be a newly updated 649 cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with an updated ECU, intake timing, and revised exhaust pipe.
Honda is gearing up to launch the new 2021 CBR650R in India soon. As per dealer sources, the updated mid-size sports tourer could arrive in India anytime by March or April this year.
The previous BS 4-spec CBR650R was taken down from the lineup due to the stringent emission rules. Now the bike will soon be re-introduced in an updated avatar. The new model will feature plenty of changes inside out.
The main update on the bike will be a newly updated 649 cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with an updated ECU, intake timing, revised exhaust pipe and more changes. Thanks to these revisions, the engine will now come compliant with the latest BS 6 norms. The international-spec model churns out a maximum power output of 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque comes at 8,000 rpm. The transmission remains the same six-speed unit.
There will also be a new suspension set up in the form of Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP) at the front which is expected to improve the handling, ride and feel of the motorcycle.
As far as the exterior design goes, the bike will be updated with a revised number plate mount, redesigned side panels, different headlight reflectors, and more such minor tweaks. The feature list will be updated with a USB Type-C socket under the seat and tweaked rider's screen for better readability.
Honda has a number of promising products in the pipeline for 2021. After the recently launched CB 350 RS, the company is also planning to roll out an entry-level ADV which will retail through Honda's RedWing dealerships (more details here).