2021 Honda CBR650R India launch soon: Sources

Honda is gearing up to launch the new 2021 CBR650R in India soon. As per dealer sources, the updated mid-size sports tourer could arrive in India anytime by March or April this year.

The previous BS 4-spec CBR650R was taken down from the lineup due to the stringent emission rules. Now the bike will soon be re-introduced in an updated avatar. The new model will feature plenty of changes inside out.

(Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350: January 2021 sales comparison)

The main update on the bike will be a newly updated 649 cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with an updated ECU, intake timing, revised exhaust pipe and more changes. Thanks to these revisions, the engine will now come compliant with the latest BS 6 norms. The international-spec model churns out a maximum power output of 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque comes at 8,000 rpm. The transmission remains the same six-speed unit.

There will also be a new suspension set up in the form of Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP) at the front which is expected to improve the handling, ride and feel of the motorcycle.

As far as the exterior design goes, the bike will be updated with a revised number plate mount, redesigned side panels, different headlight reflectors, and more such minor tweaks. The feature list will be updated with a USB Type-C socket under the seat and tweaked rider's screen for better readability.

(Also Read: After Gold Wing, Honda Africa Twin to receive Android Auto soon)

Honda has a number of promising products in the pipeline for 2021. After the recently launched CB 350 RS, the company is also planning to roll out an entry-level ADV which will retail through Honda's RedWing dealerships (more details here).