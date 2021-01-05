2021 Honda CB 1300 range breaks cover: All you need to know

Honda has introduced the updated CB 1300 range of motorcycles in its home market. The new CB 1300 range is offered in four variants - CB 1300 Super Four, CB 1300 Super Four SP, CB 1300 Super Bold'or and the Super Bold'or SP.

The Super Four and Super Four SP trims are naked roadsters, while the Super Bold'or and the Super Bold'or SP trims feature a semi-faired design. On the outside, the CB 1300 lineup sport a design inspired by the iconic Honda bikes of the late '80s and early '90s. It is a tribute to the Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) format.

(Also Read: Top upcoming bike launches in 2021)

While the Super Four benefits from the iconic roadster aesthetics with bits such as fuel tank, tail, and body panels shaped inspired by the classic Honda bikes, the Super Four Bold'Or features a semi-faired design along with an angular headlight which protects the motorcycle from wind buffeting and makes it a better highway machine.

Honda's CB 1300 range is built for all-round performance and is designed for both daily use, occasional highway duties and road leisure riding. It draws power from a 1,284 cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to deliver 111 bhp of maximum power at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

(Also Read: HMSI reports 3% rise in December sales at 2,63,027 units)

All the variants have been built around the same double-cradle frame. While the regular models feature a simple telescopic front fork and twin rear shocks, the higher-spec SP models get adjustable Ohlins units. The electronics kit include standard ABS, traction control, cruise control and three riding modes -Standard, Sport and Rain.

Goes without saying, the new Honda CB 1300 range may not arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.