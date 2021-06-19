2021 BMW R 1250 GS headed for India launch soon

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch the new R 1250 GS motorcycle in the Indian market soon. The bike will be introduced in two trims - R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure. The company has informed of the arrival of the new bike on its social media handles. The new R 1250 GS is already sold in some of the international markets.

The India-bound model will be identical to the international version. It is a shaft-driven motorcycle featuring a large fuel tank, a tall-set exhaust, and split-style seats.

It will draw power from a Euro 5/BS 6-compliant 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine. This unit will feature the BMW ShiftCam technology and will be responsible for delivering 134bhp of power at 7,750rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm.

Some of the standard features and equipment on the motorcycle will include a full-LED lighting setup, a USB charging socket, and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour display. There will also be standard riding aids such as a traction control system, ABS Pro, three ride modes (Eco, Road, and Rain), and hill-start control.

Part of its optional kit will be features such as electronically-adjustable suspension, automated hill-start control, heated seats, dynamic brake assistant, Ride Pro modes (Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro, and Enduro Pro), and engine brake control.

The standard R 1250 GS will ride on alloy wheels, while the higher-spec Adventure trim will get tubeless-tyre compatible spoke wheels.