2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched in India at 1.38 lakh

Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced the launch of the all-new Pulsar 250 naked street bike in the Indian market at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Price goes up to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the F250. It comes out as the flagship product in the company's Pulsar range of bikes.

(Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250, Pulsar 250F launch today: Live and latest updates)

The new Pulsar 250 builds on the same design lines as the pre-existing Pulsar family of bikes and bits like full LED headlamp and DRLs, projector headlamps, LED indicators and bifurcated taillights, digital instrument cluster, muscular fuel tank, split seat setup and monoshock rear suspension add to the charm of the new motorcycle.

The motorcycle continues with signature Pulsar styling but adds various modern elements as well. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 comes in two different variants - Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. The Pulsar N250 comes as a naked standard model and the Pulsar F250 is a semi-faired version of the quarter-litre motorcycle.

The new Pulsar 250 comes as the flagship model in the popular and iconic Pulsar family of bikes. It is the most powerful Pulsar ever launched by Bajaj Auto in India, or elsewhere in the world.

The liquid-cooled engine is capable of 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque. A 5-speed gearbox does transmission duty. It gets a 300 mm disc brake 230 mm rear disc, single-channel ABS etc for better safety. The motorcycle runs on 100 mm front, 130 mm rear cross-section tyres.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 gets telescopic front forks along with a single monoshock unit at the rear. This comes as a huge update as compared to the pre-existing Pulsar 220F model, which comes with twin shock units at the rear.

Apart from the new Pulsar 250, the Pune-based automaker has also introduced the new semi-faired version of the bike in the form of the Pulsar 250F. The latter has been introduced as an extension to the popular Pulsar 220F range. Save for the changes to the exterior design, both the new Pulsar 250 twins come based on the same underpinning.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 will sit lower than the existing Dominar 250 motorcycle in the Bajaj Auto lineup. It is targeted to a different set of customers.

Some of the key rivals to the new Pulsar 250 include the Yamaha FZ-25, Suzuki Gixxer, and also the popular KTM 200 Duke.