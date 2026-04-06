Triumph 400 range moves to 350cc engines, Prices realigned

Triumph Motorcycles has realigned its mid-capacity lineup in India by moving its 400 range to a new 350cc engine platform while retaining the existing model names. The shift follows updated tax regulations and is accompanied by revised pricing, with buyers seeing savings of up to ₹ 21 ,500.

The revised ex-showroom Delhi prices cover five models. The Speed T4 is now priced at ₹1,95,000, while the Speed 400 costs ₹2,31,890. The Scrambler 400 is listed at ₹2,59,241, followed by the Thruxton 400 at ₹2,65,538. The Scrambler 400 XC sits at ₹2,89,534. The company states that the changes translate to on-road savings of up to ₹21,500.

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Shift to 350cc engines

Behind the price correction is a strategic move. The motorcycles now use a new 350cc engine, though Triumph has retained the existing model names. This allows the brand to reposition the range without altering its established identity in the market.

Benefit of new GST rules

The update aligns with revised tax norms introduced on September 22, 2025. Under the new structure, two-wheelers with engine capacity up to and including 350cc attract 18 per cent GST, down from 28 per cent earlier. By moving to this category, Triumph lowers the tax burden on its motorcycles, enabling more competitive pricing.

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New 350cc engine model-wise specifications

While none of the motorbikes sees any hardware changes other than the engine, the new engine's performance is slightly reduced compared to the older 400cc engine. The new 350cc models perform as follows:

Speed T4- Power: 29 PS @ 7,500 rpm; Torque: 31 Nm @ 5,500 rpm; 0-60km/h acceleration: 3.5 sec; 0-100km/h acceleration: 9.6 sec; Max speed: 137 km/h

Speed 400- Power: 37 PS @ 8,500 rpm; Torque: 32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm; 0-60km/h acceleration: 3.1 sec; 0-100km/h acceleration: 8.1 sec; Max speed: 147 km/h

Scrambler 400 and 400 XC- Power: 37 PS @ 8,500 rpm; Torque: 32 Nm @ 7,000 rpm; 0-60km/h acceleration: 3.3 sec; 0-100km/h acceleration: 8.8 sec; Max speed: 144 km/h

Thruxton 400- Power: 40 PS @ 8,500 rpm; Torque: 32 Nm @ 7,500 rpm; 0-60km/h acceleration: 3.6 sec; 0-100km/h acceleration: 8.3 sec; Max speed: 157 km/h

Expansion plans continue

The price revision comes as Triumph crosses 1 lakh motorcycles on Indian roads. Its network now spans over 230 stores across more than 200 towns, supporting wider access. The company is also preparing for growth in FY27, aided by the new engine platform and pricing advantage.

Speaking on the announcement, Manik Nangia, President - Probiking at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "The 18 per cent GST bracket enables more competitive pricing while retaining the character and engineering excellence that define our products. We are confident that with these on-road savings, we will be able to bring many more riders into the Triumph family."

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